Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,247,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 346,998 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 2.1% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $215,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. 6,455,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,951,811. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.76.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

