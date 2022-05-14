Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 76,202 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,202 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $87,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 168,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 804,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,645,000 after acquiring an additional 153,423 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.34.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 784,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

