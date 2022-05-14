Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.37

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.37 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 3,022,325 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £116.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer. It is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

