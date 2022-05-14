Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) traded up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.71. 138,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,770,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 115.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $88,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $301,332 in the last three months. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 244,298 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after acquiring an additional 425,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,896,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 93.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after buying an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

