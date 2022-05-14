Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of CDRE opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.40.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadre will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

