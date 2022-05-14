Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) PT Lowered to $1.50 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CALA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $290,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

