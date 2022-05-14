Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE ALE opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.71%.

ALLETE Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

