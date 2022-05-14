Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Matson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE MATX opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $1,326,015.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,797. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

