Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 330,632 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 767,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 665,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 130,814 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $876.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.17%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $226,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.