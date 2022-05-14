Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $237,000 in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.19% of Advanced Emissions Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,991,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 73,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ADES opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 43.35%.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions (Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.