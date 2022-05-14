Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $244,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,826,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after buying an additional 354,284 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 854,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,743,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after buying an additional 246,467 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $4,187,167. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLH opened at $90.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.48. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.67 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

