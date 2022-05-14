Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $267,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,539,000 after acquiring an additional 227,466 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,244,000 after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,296,000 after purchasing an additional 686,201 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,985,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,434,000 after purchasing an additional 323,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $77.34 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

