Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,487 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

