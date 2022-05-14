Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 473,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,126,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Belden by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,721,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BDC opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

