Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 848,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 525,749 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,326,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,924,000 after buying an additional 522,084 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $15,582,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,771,000 after buying an additional 359,379 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $13,092,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

