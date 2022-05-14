Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $210,000.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson purchased 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $133,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,540 shares of company stock worth $1,169,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLF opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

