Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MRTMF stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Maritime Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
About Maritime Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maritime Resources (MRTMF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.