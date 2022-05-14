Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MRTMF stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Maritime Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

