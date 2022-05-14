Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $22.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.55.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a current ratio of 13.09.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 68.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 633.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 364,248 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $56,687,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

