Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $10.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocGo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.41.

DocGo stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,282,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 1,967.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,324,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,697 shares in the last quarter. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,054,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in DocGo by 7,295.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,043,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

