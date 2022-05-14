Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $10.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocGo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.41.
DocGo stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76.
DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
