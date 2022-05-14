Canaccord Genuity Group Trims InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Target Price to C$17.25

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$17.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IIPZF. TD Securities lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.73.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.43.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

