Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 131449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)
