Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$208.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$244.00 to C$220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$225.82.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$175.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$163.70 and a 52 week high of C$213.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$183.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$181.49.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

