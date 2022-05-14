Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.49

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.49 and traded as low as C$3.40. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.10 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

