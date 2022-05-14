Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CANO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Cano Health alerts:

CANO opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.