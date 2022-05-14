Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $17.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.23.
CGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $1,193,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
