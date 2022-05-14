Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of USAT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.57. 263,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,261. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.