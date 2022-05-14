Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

