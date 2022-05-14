Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

