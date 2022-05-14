Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 163,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after buying an additional 87,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.
Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
