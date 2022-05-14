Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 608.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NRG opened at $42.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

