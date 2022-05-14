Capital Analysts LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $35.52.

