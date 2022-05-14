Capital Analysts LLC Sells 171 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $211.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

