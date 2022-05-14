Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,922 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 476,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,344,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 86,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,652,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,112,000 after purchasing an additional 423,406 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

