Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 3,721 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 104,969 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $199.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.84. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

