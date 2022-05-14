Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 91,351 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 175.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,351 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,063 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,457,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,388,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

