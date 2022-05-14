Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 711,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 340.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,828 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $12,967,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.76.

Hecla Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.