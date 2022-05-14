Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 234.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.