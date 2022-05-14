Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,581. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $41.51 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

