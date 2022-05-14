Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.15

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 2872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

