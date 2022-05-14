Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $198.81

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.81 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.49). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.43), with a volume of 2,625,862 shares.

CNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.72) to GBX 227 ($2.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223.86 ($2.76).

The firm has a market cap of £651.37 million and a PE ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 198.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

In other Capricorn Energy news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,241,497.72).

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

