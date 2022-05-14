Cardano One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00106838 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001505 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00296162 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,820,262,544 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.