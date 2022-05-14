Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) PT Lowered to $9.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of CRDF opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

