Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.