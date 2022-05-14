Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.41

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 108024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRBU shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 682.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.