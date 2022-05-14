Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON:CCL opened at GBX 1,072 ($13.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,271.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,363.54. The company has a market cap of £12.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.39. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of GBX 965 ($11.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,890.20 ($23.30).

In related news, insider John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($16.84), for a total value of £96,275.68 ($118,697.67).

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

