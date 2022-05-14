Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Trimmed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,666,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,273 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises approximately 2.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Carrier Global worth $253,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 218,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,110,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,089,000 after purchasing an additional 177,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 5,070,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,211. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

