Cartesi (CTSI) Trading 34.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $98.15 million and $11.42 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00546626 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,959.81 or 2.13546982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00035079 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,599,271 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

