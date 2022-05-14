Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 26.9% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 26.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.08. 406,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,839,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.04.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

