Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

