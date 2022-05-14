Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,896,000 after purchasing an additional 258,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.39. The stock had a trading volume of 812,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day moving average is $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

